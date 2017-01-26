Praise Incorporated Back Full Time

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 26, 2017 – 12:45 pm -

Benbrook, Texas. Steve Sam- founder & president of Praise Incorporated Is pleased to announce the re-igniting of Praise Inc back into full time traveling ministry.

Steve Wrote: “Hello Friends,

It has been some time since I have posted anything about Praise Inc., but I wanted you all to know what is going on with the group. I have spent the last year assisting another group as lead singer. I truly enjoyed my time with them, and I hope they are better for it. But as anyone with a true calling from God can understand, it is deep in my bones! And so it is with excitement & a humble heart that I announce the re-igniting of Praise Inc.. It is a new year with a new vision, and I am so thrilled to still be able to do what God called me to! New vision, members, music & a fresh anointing. I am thrilled to announce this, and I hope you will SHARE, SHARE, SHARE!. We would love to come to your church or event and provide good, clean- Godly music with a message mixed with fun and just a slice of southern charm. Thank you all for your support! We’ll see ya on the road!”

-Steve

Praise Inc Is also please to announce the addition of our new Vice President & Vocalist Devon Jones. Devon will handle all social media & web campaigns, promotion & group recruitment.

Praise Inc is currently accepting submissions for the tenor & Bass Vocal part. If interested please visit the website for submission guidelines- www.PraiseInc.net

Also, if You are interested in having Praise Inc come to your church or event you can reach booking at 682-352-2336 , you can also visit their website at www.PraiseInc.net for schedule & booking information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related