Written by scoopsnews on January 24, 2018 – 10:51 am -

From Tina:

*Praise Report*

The surgery went well. The valve is working on it’s own. They are closing and doing chest X-rays and then we should be able to see him. Dr. Salley said that his function is @20% when normal is at 65 so he has less that one third of his heart functioning. It may or may not regain some strength. If it doesn’t, the CHF will continue at which point he will be put on the transplant list. God has already worked so many miracles for us this week and I know that he will continue to do so!!! We appreciate your love and prayers so much. Please continue to left him up in prayer. We are no where near out of the woods yet.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related