Praise Report/You Can’t Tell Me I’m Dying

Here’s the latest on our friend Tony Dean.
Look who is oxygen free!!! They snipped his pacemaker wires this morning and plan to remove his central line at some point today. If all goes well, we will hopefully get to go home tomorrow. Now it’s time for prayers that his heart function will strengthen. We know that GOD can do this without a transplant!!!❤️
Tina
Watch This and Be Blessed!
