Praise Report for The Chandlers

From Lana:

God still works miracles!! He proved it once again to us today, by allowing our stolen trailer to be found! He continues to show His love through our friends that are giving to help us replenish our sound equipment/keyboard and other things that were stolen out of it. Thank you to all of you that have sent financial assistance and to those that continue to help us financially. May you reap tremendous blessings for sowing into our ministry!!

