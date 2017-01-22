Pray For Adel Georgia

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 22, 2017 – 12:13 pm -

From Logan Smith: Please pray for the town of Adel, GA and the surrounding areas. I sang at the First Baptist Church in Adel last night. Within hours of us leaving, a tornado touched down just a couple of miles from the church and claimed the lives of so many people. I believe 11 confirmed so far. This is the town my granddaddy was raised in, and many family members still live there. Keep this town and the families that were affected in your prayers! #prayersforAdel

For Updates Go HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related