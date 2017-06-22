Pray For Eli…More Surgery

Prayer Time For Eli

Pray For Eli

From Roger(Dad)

Eli will be back in surgery this morning..The kidney is doing well but there seems to be blockage and the output is not up to where it should be..Eli is in a lot of pain and not feeling as good as expected..Asking for your coveted prayers for him!!

 

Everyone please share and pray!


