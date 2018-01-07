Pray for the family of Gerald Wolfe

Written by Staff on January 7, 2018 – 8:30 am -

In the early morning of Sunday, January 7, 2018, Gerald Wolfe, of Greater Vision, wrote on Facebook:

“Saturday evening at 5:19pm, my Dad met Jesus, face to face. He was the most consistent man I’ve ever known. I will miss his sense of humor and his great story-telling. He is now healed and whole, and in the literal presence of The Lord.

See you soon, Dad! The rest of us won’t be too far behind!”

Mack Wolfe was 83. He and his wife had been married for 64 years.

SGNSCOOPS Magazine staff and friends join the Gospel music world in sending our prayers and condolences to Gerald Wolfe and all of his family in the passing of his father.

