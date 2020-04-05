Pray For Charles Billingsley

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 5, 2020 – 12:10 pm -

From Charles Billingsley Dear friends,

In this crazy world, I am thankful that we have the means to connect in this way. As my online community, I wanted to give you a brief update. In the midst of all the craziness, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. My symptoms are similar to other people, but I am resting and recovering even now. Please continue to pray for the many who have been impacted by this virus in so many ways. I will continue to keep you all posted. Love you guys, and remember – God is good!

