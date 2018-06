Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 23, 2018 – 6:24 pm -

From Derek & Jana Simonis

Please remember our boy Daniel in prayer tonight. He has been in a lot of pain today, and we are now at the hospital having tests done to check for appendicitis. We are asking the Lord to help the doctors and touch his body.

Comments Off on Pray For Daniel

Tags: Derek & Jana Simonis Posted in announcements