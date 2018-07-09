Pray For Danny Funderburk

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 9, 2018 – 11:15 am -

From Jason Funderburk

Would like to ask for prayer for my father, Danny Funderburk. He is on tour in Wyoming and has been battling a kidney stone for a few days and today they are doing surgery to remove it! Thanks in advance for all the prayers!

