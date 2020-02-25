Pray for Ethan Whisnant

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 24, 2020 – 8:47 pm -

Today started as a normal morning, waking up and not feeling that great… Turns out I have a virus and I can’t kick it, alongside with extreme dehydration… i started feeling better so I got up to leave earlier and I got about 25 feet and almost passed out….. They immediately brought me a wheelchair and that’s when it started happening…. Probably the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me. All of my limbs started drawing up and my speech got slurred (orthostatic hypotension) I had 0 control over myself….. It eventually relaxed after some fluids, oxygen and the help of the wonderful staff here at the hospital. Was I scared? Yes, probably more scared than I’ve ever been. But did I know everything was going to be okay? Absolutely. Come what may, I’m in God’s hands.

I’ll Praise you when the sun is shining bright and and things are going right

I’ll praise you when my life is full of rain and all I feel pain

When all I see are broken dreams, LORD I know you’re all I need

I’ll praise you, I’ll praise you, for you are God. Find Updates HERE

