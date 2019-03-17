Pray for family of Karl Rice of the Williamsons

Written by Staff on March 17, 2019 – 10:18 am -

Karl Rice, member of gospel artists the Williamsons, posted this tragic note on Facebook, earlier today:

“My older brother was rock climbing yesterday when his anchor rope gave way and he tragically lost his life. You never see days like today coming. I loved him. He was an amazing friend, brother, and father. 38 years young. We had a hiking/camping/fishing trip planned for

two weeks from now. I’m a wreck. Please pray for my family, but especially parents and my nieces, who will take it the hardest.”

There has been a GoFundMe account set up for the family of Curtis Rice. Karl explains:

“This is in support of my brothers family and funeral expenses. Much like him, he planned on living a long life and wasn’t prepared for something like this. Thank you for all you can do.”

Please click HERE to donate.

SGNScoops sends their sincerest sympathies to the Rice family at this difficult time.

