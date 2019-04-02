Pray For Hannah Webb

Pray For Hannah WebbWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on April 2, 2019 – 7:53 am -
From Rick Webb
Dear Family and Friends….. Phyllis and I would like for you to remember our sweet Hannah in prayer today as she undergoes back surgery. Please pray for her surgeon Dr. Stern and his team as they minister to her this afternoon under the guidance of our Great Physican! God is SO faithful to us His children!
Tags: Hannah Webb
