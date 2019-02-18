Pray For Josh Townsend

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 17, 2019 – 7:53 pm -

From Legacy Five

Would y’all please say a prayer for JT? After our concert tonight, while loading our equipment, he had another seizure. We called for an ambulance, the EMT checked him out and said that he is ok to travel the 5 hours to Nashville. He has an appointment with his doctor first thing tomorrow. Let’s let him know we are praying for him and encourage him in the comments on this post.

