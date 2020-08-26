Pray For Keith Brady From WVOB

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 26, 2020 – 2:00 pm -

After being on the radio a short while this morning, Keith started having chest pains! When nitro didn’t work, he got a NEW prescription thinking the others were just too old to work. The Pharmacist had him take the NEW nitro while they observed him, and when it didn’t help, they advised him to immediately go to the ER where he was later admitted to the hospital for observation. He will know more tonight as to whether a heart cath will be done. He believes in prayer! Your prayers are appreciated for him, that this will not be anything major!

-Gospel 91-WVOB Radio Staff-

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related