Pray for Lee Black of Legacy Five

Lee Black of Legacy Five has just mourned the loss of his father. Now he is also grieving the loss of his mother.

Lee posted this last night on his Facebook page:

Grieving in a social media world is weird; and I always find it a little awkward when people post the fresh, raw stuff. And, yet, here I go… mainly because I want to honor two great people. I lost my father less than a month ago. And last night my mother also completed her earthly journey. Both of them… gone within a month of each other. I am at once heartbroken and grateful that her battle with this horrible disease of dementia is over. It was clear several days ago that Mama’s time here was coming to close, but I made the decision to keep my obligations this weekend with the thought, “This is what she and daddy would’ve wanted.” I’m grateful to the L5 guys for support as the tears have spilled over several times.

Today I have felt the tether of this world a little looser. And I have read the beautiful words of Ecclesiastes 12 several times: “Remember your creator in the days of your youth, before the days of trouble come… remember Him before the silver cord is severed, and the golden bowl is broken, before the pitcher is shattered at the spring, and the wheel is broken at the well, and the dust returns to the ground it came from, and the spirit returns to God who gave it.” I’m grateful they did remember their Creator. And then they remembered Him to five kids who remembered Him to their kids who are now remembering Him to their kids! What a legacy! I’m proud to have been Nell and Pete’s boy. I love you both and miss you terribly.

Please pray for Lee Black and his family as they grieve.

