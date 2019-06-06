Pray For Lisa Daggs And Her Family

From Lisa Daggs Facebook Page

At 12:55 am heaven gained a saint. I know she’ll be found worshiping at Jesus’ feet for a long time and dancing through the streets of Heaven. I’m relieved for her – no more confusion – no more pain. but my heart is broken! 💔 Rest now My Love. My beautiful Angel. Ilene Daggs Lisa Daggs

 

