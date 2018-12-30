Pray for Lou Wills Hildreth and family

Written by Staff on December 30, 2018 – 9:45 am -

We at SGNScoops are saddened to hear of the passing of Howard Hildreth, loving husband of Lou Wills Hildreth. Among many other achievements in Gospel music, Ms. Lou was a writer for SGNScoops for many years. Many of us treasure her friendship and grieve with her and her family in their loss.

Howard Elton Hildreth, Jr., passed away on December 26. He and his beloved Lou had been married for 72 years. Howard also leaves behind their son, David, daughter, Kathryn, and four grandchildren.

The celebration of life service for Howard will be held on January 5, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home, located at 4216 South Bowen Road, Arlington, Texas, 76016

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that a donation be made in Howard’s name to the SGMA Hall of Fame, in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Address for the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame:

P.O. Box 6729

Sevierville, Tenn.

For more on Howard and Lou Hildreth, visit louhildreth.com

In the August, 2018, issue of SGNScoops, Lou Hildreth wrote another Live, Love and Legends column. We thought we would reprint it here:

It is always an honor to be included in this excellent magazine. It has been awhile since I have contributed an article, but be assured my desire remains the same as before – to share blessings and honor our heavenly Father.

Howard and I are living comfortably in a Senior Retirement Center in Houston, Texas. We are thankful that our daughter Kathryn and our son David live nearby. We have four grandchildren who visit us often. Yes, we are blessed!

One of my favorite bible verses is 2 Timothy 1:7, “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind.” The other scripture is Matthew 5:16, “Let your light so shine that others will see your good works and glorify God.” And we know without a doubt, our salvation comes by our trust in Jesus Christ and the cross, not of works, lest we boast.



Dear readers, let me share a wonderful event that brought so much joy to this old heart. My brother, Bob Wills, carries on the Singing Wills Family legacy. He hosts a gospel music event every Friday night at Dove Creek Café in Roanoke, Texas, serving the Fort Worth-Dallas areas.

On June 22nd, a dear friend – Dr. Eddie Reynolds, Emmanuel Baptist University of N.C. – came to Dove Creek and presented Bob Wills, Curtis Elkins, Regina Huckaba, and me with beautifully framed “Honorary Doctor of Music” certificates. Mary Fay Jackson was there with her video camera to record this for the Jones Family Network.

This was such a great honor and I loved sharing it with my precious family and friends. My fabulous daughter Kathryn drove us to Ft. Worth and we had so much fun!

Thank you to my dear friends Lorraine Walker and Rob Patz for the opportunity to “let my light shine!”

All of us at SGNScoops extend our love and prayers to Lou and all of the family and friends of Howard Hildreth.

