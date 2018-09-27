Updated: Pray for Matt Dibler of the Inspirations

Written by Staff on September 27, 2018 – 5:35 pm -

News from the National Quartet Convention, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee:

Just announced (Thursday, September 27, 2018): Please pray for Matt Dibler of the Inspirations. Dibler was in a car accident this afternooon. He has been airlifted to Knoxville.

Please pray for Matt Dibler and his family.

Updayed at 10:00 p.m. EST from the Inspirations Facebook page :

“Thanks for all of the calls and prayers for our lead singer, Matt Dibler, who was in a car accident today. He is in the hospital for observation with a broken rib over his heart and a fractured knee cap. We will post updates as we know them. Please keep Matt in your prayers.”

