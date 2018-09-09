Pray For Randy Barnes

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 9, 2018 – 8:30 am -

Asking all of our prayer warriors to be praying for our very own Randy Barnes. He woke up in the night with chest pains and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. We’ve been in constant contact with Linda and so far all test have come back good.

But they are admitting him and a cardiologist will be seeing him to make sure he is ok.

2nd G sisters will be making a trip to see him as soon as church is over!

We love and appreciate Randy & Linda and they are family to us.

When one hurts we all hurt. But we know that GODS GOT THIS!!!

Thanks for the prayers for Randy!

Let’s flood him with lots of love and well wishes today

