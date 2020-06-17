Pray For Russ Taff

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 17, 2020 – 2:17 pm -

From Russ Taff

Hi FB friends.

You may or may not know, but I’ve been suffering from adult onset scoliosis for a few years now, and this morning I’m having a device implanted in my back to hopefully and prayerfully reduce the constant pain I feel because of it. Though I’m very grateful and hopeful that this will work, it does make me a tad nervous so I’d really appreciate any love and prayers you could send my way. Will post updates as they come! Thank you all so much.

