Pray for Susan Gibbs of the Gibbs Family

Written by Staff on October 17, 2018 – 3:49 pm -

The Gibbs Family have requested prayers for Vernon’s wife Susan Gibbs. According to Vernon’s latest post on Facebook, Susan has been admitted to the hospital for a mini-stroke. A CT Scan showed she has had several in the past. Doctors are looking at a known tumor in the brain to see if that is the source of the strokes.

Vernon and Susan live in Scottsmoor, Florida, where they have been helping those who were hit with Hurricane Michael. They have a daughter, Natasha, and two sons, Bo and Tim, as well as several grandchildren. Susan was just involved in a hit-and-run on September 25 which caused her a lot of back pain, plus she has been dealing with other medical issues for several years.

The Gibbs Family (see their website here) have been singing throughout the United States for the past 20 years. Their website states: “With a combination of southern gospel, praise and worship, contemporary, and country gospel, we have something for everyone. We enjoy every moment out on the road and praise God for giving us the talent to minister to others.”

The Gibbs Family were scheduled to appear at Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2018. SGNScoops requests your prayers for Susan and Vernon and their family at this time. #wearefamily

