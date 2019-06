Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 8, 2019 – 9:56 am -

From The Chordsmen Quartet

Well it must be something in the air with buses. Drunk driver hit us the rear but thank God we are all ok. Pray for us as we get transportation on to Va. for our weekend of ministry.

Keep the Chordmen in your prayers

