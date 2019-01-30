Pray For The Easter Family

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 30, 2019 – 11:13 am -

From James Easter

Please pray for the family of my brother, Ed, who just went home to be with Jesus this morning. Our hearts are broken but we are rejoicing that he is with his Savior never to hurt again. Please pray for Ann & family during this difficult time. We all loved him so much & await the day when will be together forever.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related