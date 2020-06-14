Pray for the families of Danny and Ivan Parker

Written by Staff on June 14, 2020 – 6:23 am -

Danny and Ivan Parker have lost their mother, Katie Parker, who passed away last evening. Known as “Mama” Parker to many, Ms. Katie Parker was in her 96th year.

Danny Parker posted on Facebook:

We are very sad to announce that Mama Parker has gained her angel wings as she made her transition to Heaven this afternoon 6/13/20. Many met mom at The Annual Parker Homecoming over the past 22 years and will agree that she really knew how to touch Heaven with her prayers. Mom would get on stage the last night of homecoming and testify of the many miracles she had experienced in her life. My favorite part was when she would sing “If I could hear my Mother pray again” and knew every verse by heart. She is now in Heaven with her mom…of course they are shouting and having a celebration. Her 95+ years here on earth was spent caring for her family, loving God and sharing the Gospel. You want a conversation…just mention God and the conversation would begin. She would walk the halls of her home and pray for those with special needs and many people she had never met. I was thinking today….who will take her place as a prayer warrior?

KJV 2 Timothy 4 (7) I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: (8) Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love His appearing.

Please remember the family in prayer. Funeral arrangements will be announced once finalized.

Danny Parker

Please join SGNScoops staff in prayer for the family of Ms. Katie Parker.

