Pray for the family of Brian Etheridge of Master Peace

SGNScoops is saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Brian Etheridge of Master Peace Quartet, of Dalton, Georgia. He and his wife of 30 years, Nena, resided in Chatsworth, Georgia.

The group posted the following on Facebook today, Saturday, February 1, 2020:

“It is with broken hearts that this post is made… Our beloved tenor singer Brian Etheridge went home to be with the one he sang about and loved early this morning…. Please pray for his family, wife Nena, mother Betty, and father T.R.

Arrangements will be made and we will share them as soon as possible…”

Brian sang tenor with the quartet since 2014, and was also a cabinetmaker. He was loved for his faith, his humor and great talent.

Please join us in prayer for Brian’s family and friends.

More information will be posted on the Facebook page of Master Peace Quartet or watch this space.

