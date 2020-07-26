Pray for the family of Ernie Dawson

Written by Staff on July 26, 2020 – 8:12 am -

Many Southern gospel fans know the name of Ernie Dawson and Heirline. Ernie was a singer, songwriter, preacher, and evangelist, and had formed his group Heirline over 30 years ago. Ernie enjoyed signing with his family, his wife Linda, and sons Eric, and Landon Dawson.

Ernie’s son, Eric, posted this morning that his dad has passed to eternity. It was noted on Facebook also that Ernie, Linda, and Eric all were sick with the COVID-19 virus (not confirmed by SGNScoops at this time). Ernie had many health issues, including kidney and heart problems. He was undergoing dialysis and had suffered a stroke last fall.

Eric Dawson:

Please pray for my family my dad Ernie Dawson passed this morning. This is a man who loved everyone . He touched so many lives and gave God all the glory and now I know he’s hugging his mom and praising god I love you dad for ever . You were all ways there for me as my boss, my dad, and my best friend I love you

Please pray for Linda, Eric, Landon and all of Ernie’s family at this time.

SGNScoops joins our readers in prayer for this family.

