Pray for the family of Pastor James Wright

Edna Wright, wife of Pastor James Wright, posted the following on Facebook, January 22, 2019:

“My precious Honey James Wright, passed away just moments ago. He has won the battle and his struggling has ended. Sweet Victory In Jesus!!! Please continue to keep our family in your prayers for the days ahead.”

Pastor James Wright, was the pastor of Redemption Christian Center and Chaplain of the Southern Gospel Promoters Association (SGPA). He had been battling cancer for some time.

Please pray for his wife Edna and all of their family.

SGNScoops extends their sympathy and prayers at this time.

