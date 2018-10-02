Pray for the family of tenor vocalist Terry Edwards

SGNScoops is sad to announce the passing of another artist.Terry Edwards started singing gospel music in the 1980’s as a tenor and sang with groups such as The BibleTones, The Accords, Priority, The Blackwood Brothers and most recently The Masters Four of Pulaski,Tenn. (2017).

Mr. William “Terry” Edwards, age 50, a resident of Chapel Hill, passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018 at his residence.Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Heritage Funeral Home.Born on November 12, 1967 in Tupelo, Mississippi, Terry was the son of the late Boyce Edwards and the late Billie Ruth Smith Edwards. He was a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene. Terry’s biggest hobby was singing, and the majority of his life he sang with a Quartet. Most recently, he was part of the Master’s Four Quartet in Pulaski. He enjoyed singing at many different churches every Sunday. Terry also enjoyed doing arts and crafts, including making the t-shirts and mugs merchandise for his Quartet. He loved watching football, and was an avid Los Angeles Chargers fan.

He is survived by his wife of thirteen years, Teresa Edwards of Chapel Hill; daughters: Samantha Edwards (Tyler) Walker of Baton Rouge, LA, Emilee Edwards of Murfreesboro; step children: David Albarran of Antioch, Daniel Albarran of Columbia, MO, Kristian Albarran of Antioch; brother: Shane Edwards of Nashville; sister: Donna Bartley of Georgia; and grandchildren: Max Walker, Jaxon Walker, Kingston Albarran, and Vivienne Albarran.

Recently posted on Facebook here by Kevin Turner:

Just a note to say “thank you” for the out pouring of love shown during the home going of our brother Terry Edwards. Although our hearts are broken we rejoice in knowing he is singing for the King of Kings now. Many have asked about arrangements and they are as follows:

A Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Parkway Baptist Church, 1500 Tom J. Hitch Parkway, Columbia, Tn. The program will start at 5:00 with fellowship to follow. Please contact Jerry Candler or myself for more information. We invite all to come and celebrate the life of this wonderful servant of The Lord!

SGNScoops offers condolences and sympathy to the family and friends of Terry Edwards during this difficult time.