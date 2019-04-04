Pray for the family of Van Lua Payne

Written by Staff on April 4, 2019 – 11:56 am -

SGNScoops has learned of the passing of Van Lua Payne, the wife of the late Glen Payne of the Cathedral Quartet.

Darla Payne Hammons posted here on Facebook on April 4, 2019:

Early this morning our dear mother entered her heavenly home. We know without a doubt, she heard the words, “Well done thy good and faithful servant” and met her savior face to face.

We grieve here on earth, but rejoice that she has a new body, free from Parkinson’s, free from pain and reunited with her Savior, our Dad, and her countless family members and friends.

We thank you for your continued prayers that we feel deeply and for the love you have all shown us.

Arrangements forthcoming.

SGNScoops sends their prayers and sympathy to all of the family and friends of Van Lua Payne.

