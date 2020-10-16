Pray For The Sound

We’re asking everybody reading this to please say a prayer for The Sound right now. On our way back to Michigan our engine caught fire and forced us to evacuate on the side of I-75. Everyone is safe, all of our belongings and equipment are safe, and we’re extremely thankful to God that we were able to detect and contain the fire quickly. We’re currently trying to figure out how to proceed this weekend as far as our safety and travel are concerned, but we would appreciate all of the prayer and help we can get!