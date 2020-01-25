Pray For Tim Chandler

Pray For Tim ChandlerWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on January 24, 2020 – 4:08 pm -
“Prayers appreciated!
We were attending the BOTT Conference in LA this week, when Tim started feeling weak on Wednesday. He stayed in bed from that afternoon until this morning. He has now been admitted to a hospital in Alexandria and the doctor here has said that he will be here until, at least, Monday, due to diabetic complications. We sincerely regret having to cancel our 3 engagements in LA and AR, this weekend. Thank you for your prayers.”
