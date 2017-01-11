Pray For Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 11, 2017 – 2:26 pm -

From Josh Jordan: Requesting prayer for a dear church we love! Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist, in Spearsville, LA. We were there last year and we are scheduled to be there this Feb 9-11th. Got this message earlier that the church is completely engulfed in flames and burning to the ground as we speak! Please remember the pastor and church families!

For updates go HERE

