Pray For Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church
From Josh Jordan: Requesting prayer for a dear church we love! Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist, in Spearsville, LA. We were there last year and we are scheduled to be there this Feb 9-11th. Got this message earlier that the church is completely engulfed in flames and burning to the ground as we speak! Please remember the pastor and church families!
