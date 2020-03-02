Pray Today For Ruben

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 2, 2020 – 8:35 am -

As many of you know, Mr. Ruben had back surgery on Thursday, February 27th and is doing really well with that. Going home the day after his surgery! However, he started experiencing some chest pain that brought him back to the emergency room, only to find out he had some blockages in his heart that needed repairing. After a heart cath to check out his heart it was determined that he will be having bypass surgery on Monday, March 2nd. We are asking our prayer partners to help us pray for the Great Healer to take control and do what only HE can do, guiding the surgeon and his medical team to a successful outcome! Thank you in advance for your prayers! We love you all.

The McKameys

