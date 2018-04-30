Prayer For Nate From Mark209

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 30, 2018 – 3:21 pm -

Jyms update said

Update on Nate.

I just left him at the hospital. Daniel is on his way taking the next shift. Nate’s family is on their way to Nashville and should be here in a few hours.

Doctors have decided to keep him in the hospital for a couple of days. They believe he has pancreatitis, but not sure the cause. Since he does not drink, they assume it is his gallbladder. But the ultrasound was inconclusive. So at the moment, he is hopped up on pain meds and in limbo.

Keep him in your prayers. -Jym

