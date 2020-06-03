Prayer Request and Praise Report for Amy Grant

Written by scoopsnews on June 3, 2020 – 12:20 pm -



(Earlier Today)

From Team Amy – with all that is going on in our world that needs our collective prayer, please also join us in praying for Amy this week as she has heart surgery to correct her PAPVR condition.

(1 hour ago)

Thank you for so many prayers today. Amy is out of surgery and the doctor said it could not have gone better. We would ask for continued prayers over the days, weeks and months to come as she makes a full recovery… xo

Please continue to pray for healing as Amy recovers from surgery….

