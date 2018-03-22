Prayer Request from CT Townsend

Written by scoopsnews on March 22, 2018 – 1:44 pm -

Please PRAY!

A message from CT Townsend

ATTENTION!!! Last night, One of our trailers, with our tent ministry equipment in it, has been stolen in Anderson, SC from the parking lot of our home church, Temple Baptist Church on Standridge Road.

We have reported it to the sheriff’s Office. If you see this trailer or have any details, please contact our office immediately @ ‭(864) 332-4979‬.

