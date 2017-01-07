Prayers for Alan Jackson and Family

Written by scoopsnews on January 7, 2017 – 6:08 pm -

From Alan’s Facebook Page:

January 7, 2017 – Mrs. Ruth Jackson – known to her family, friends and country music fans the world over simply as “Mama Ruth” – died Saturday morning, January 7, peacefully at her home in Newnan, Georgia. Mrs. Jackson became a celebrated part of son Alan Jackson’s career and life story as the inspiration behind some of his fans’ favorite music. Mama Ruth was 86. For More Information please visit: http://bit.ly/2joUKIv

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related