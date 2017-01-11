Prayers Answered For Michael Combs

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 11, 2017 – 11:19 am -

MICHAEL COMBS IS RECOVERING FROM KIDNEY TRANSPLANT.

Hi Friends and Family,

The good news you’ve been waiting for !! God is so good !

We have a story to tell !! We are so grateful to God for this huge blessing !! To God be the Glory.

We want to thank everyone for all your prayers and support. We would sure appreciate your continued prayers for a speedy recovery. We ask you to please remember the other family also.

We wish we could contact each one of you individually to thank you for all that you have done.

We Love you all !! We are blessed to be part of your lives.

Michael and Denise Combs <><

Michael Combs PO Box 7, Deep Gap, NC 28618

Please SHARE this POST so everyone will know !!

