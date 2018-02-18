Prayers for Charlie Sexton

Written by scoopsnews on February 18, 2018 – 6:14 pm -

If you have been around gospel music very long, then I bet you have met this guy. Charlie Sexton is a great musician, friend , promoter, and most of all prayer warrior for so many people and ministries.

We just learned tht Charlie was admitted to the hospital earlier with chest pains and will be having some further testing tomorrow.

Please take a moment and pray for Charlie and his Lady Foster as they trust in the Great Physician for a complete healing!

We love you guys……

