Prayers For The Family Of Brenda Braswell

Written by scoopsnews on January 30, 2018 – 5:43 pm -

Please Pray For The Family Of Brenda Braswell….

From Sister Carol:

My beautiful Sis has gained her angel wings! She fought her battle long and hard, and now she has received her ultimate healing! Please keep our family in your prayers!!

Please join us at SGN Scoops In Praying for the family. Brenda was a dear friend to many.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related