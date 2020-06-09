Prayers For Dennis McKay and Family

Written by scoopsnews on June 8, 2020 – 8:10 pm -

I’m

Please pray for Dennis McKay, (McKay Project / MAC Records) and Family in the the passing of his Father, Robert McKay.

A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10 at Otts Funeral Home in Sulligent, AL.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 the service is restricted to family only.

However, the funeral home will stream the service live on Facebook for those friends who would like to watch and celebrate his life along with us. Go to Otts Funeral Home at 11am on Wednesday to watch the service.

A graveside service will follow at the Sulligent City Cemetery.

If anyone is interested in sending flowers, we recommend these two local shops:

▪️Petal Pushers: 205.698.0003

▪️L&L: 205.698.1100

Cards or letters can be sent to the funeral home and they will make sure the family receives them.

Otts Funeral Home

P.O. Box 923

4255 Highway 278

Sulligent, AL 35586

(205)698.8668

Info line: (205)695.8003

Thank you!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related