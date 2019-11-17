Prayers for Donnie Cox Family

COX, Theresa Lynn – Of Swartz Creek, age 62, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral service will be held 11am Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint,

Reverend Steve Close and Reverend Terry Bate officiating.

Burial in Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Those desiring may make contributions to Genesee County Mental Health.

Visitation 2-8pm Sunday and 10am Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Theresa was born in Flint on November 12, 1957, the daughter of the late Allen and Thelma (Wright) Cox. Theresa had a huge love for music. She absolutely loved the song “Amazing Grace”. She enjoyed collecting dolls and especially loved spending time with her family. Theresa was a member of Flushing Community Church.

Surviving are siblings, Frank and wife Janet Cox, Louetta Sawyer, Bertie and Ken Brant,Goodman and wife Kim Cox and Don and wife Judy Cox;

sister-in-law, Ruth Cox;

and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by several siblings.