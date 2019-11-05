Prayers For Kaleb, Son of Jimmy Reno

Written by scoopsnews on November 5, 2019 – 9:17 am -

From Jimmy Reno (MARK209)

** Prayer request ** My son was only out of the hospital 1 day and had to be brought back. Hes having some seizure activity that is new. We arent sure if its epilepsy or some other cause. The episodes are scary of course for us and him.

Please keep him and the doctors in your prayers as we try to determine what all is going on.

