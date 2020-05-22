Prayers for Pam Oxenrider Taylor

Please  Pray!

From The Riders:

Please remember our Soprano, Pamela Oxenrider Taylor, she has been admitted to the hospital for heart rate (afib) issues and trouble breathing. Thanks for your support and love for her and your prayers during this time!!!

