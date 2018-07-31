Prayers for Rose/Hinkle Family

Written by scoopsnews on July 31, 2018 – 10:42 am -

We at SGN Scoops are saddened to hear of the passing or our DJ friend, Richie Rose’ sister, Julie.

Julie was a special person and her story touched the lives of many during her time on earth. Please keep Richie and the entire family in your prayers.

Richie Rose, WKVG Radio

