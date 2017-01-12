Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 12, 2017 – 12:45 pm -

Nashville, TN Butler Music Group is requesting prayers for the Dunaways with the announcement of the passing of Tammy Dunaway’s birthmother, Angela Powell Couch. A viewing will be held this Friday, January 13 at 5pm. The funeral will be on Saturday the 14th at 10am with the graveside service being held at Taylor Chapel Cemetery. Flowers can be sent through Cleda’s Flower shop in Jena, Louisiana. For more information or to send a message of condolence, go to the Dunaways Facebook page or their website at www.dunawaymusic.com.

