Written by scoopsnews on March 13, 2018 – 1:21 pm -

Prayers for the family of Deborah Peek. We at SGN Scoops are saddened to hear of her passing. We met Deborah at Southern Gospel Weekend in Oxford ,Alabama last year. She will truly be missed.

Rob Patz

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on Prayers For The Family Of Deborah Peek

Tags: DEBORAH PEEK Posted in announcements