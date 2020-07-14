Prayers For The Family Of Ed Hill

Written by scoopsnews on July 14, 2020 – 8:57 am -

Ed Hill has had a long and distinguished career as a Southern Gospel baritone singer. He was a founding member of the Prophets in 1959. He left them in 1965 (His replacement was Duane Allen of Oak Ridge Boys fame) but returned in 1966 and remained with them until they disbanded in 1973.

Ed next joined JD Sumner And The Stamps Quartet in 1974 and remained with them until 1979. In 1981, he joined the Singing Americans as their baritone singer. In 1987, he left the Singing Americans to sing with the Masters V.

The following year, Ed rejoined the Stamps and remained with them until they disbanded following the death of J D Sumner in 1998.

In 2006, Hill reformed the Prophets. He still sang baritone until the group disbanded in 2010 and He sang with the Songfellows Quartet.

We at SGN Scoops are saddened to hear about the passing of this Southern Gospel Legend. Please join us in praying for the Hill family. He will certainly be missed by his Southern Gospel Family.

