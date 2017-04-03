Written by scoopsnews on April 3, 2017 – 6:59 am -

Prayers for Heaven’s Mountain Band in the loss of their bus and several instruments.

We had a great time singing with the

McKameys in Roanoke Al tonight. Got in about 2 am and parked the Bus, we were all tired so we left several instruments on the Bus. Then got a call from the Belmont police dept. that the bus was burning about 4 am. We are ok, lost a few instruments, sound system, the CDs and obviously the bus. Nothing will change other than using different equipment and traveling in something different. God is great and the message we carry will always be the same. Pray that all will go well as we sort this out and continue doing what we do. God Bless, Heavens Mountain Band. We love you all. Thank you for all the prayers!!

